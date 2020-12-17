Jamie A. Henderson, 61, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

He was born Dec. 26, 1958, in South Dakota to George and Sylvia (Leist) Henderson.

Jamie married Gale Culver, she survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, George P. Henderson.

Additional survivors include children, Nate Henderson, Autunm Henderson and Breanna Henderson; siblings, Paul Henderson, Kathy Rose Henderson, Terry William Henderson, John Allen Henderson, Mary Claire Henderson; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.