Henderson, Helen E. 1932-2020

CAMERON, Mo. -- Helen Elaine Henderson, 88, Cameron, passed away Oct. 20, 2020.

She was born in St. Joseph, on June 22, 1932, to Hal James and Louise Marie (Rapp) Dykes.

Helen was a custodian at Parkview Elementary School from 1988 to 2004, until her retirement.

She is preceded by: her parents, Hal Dykes and Louise Curtis; son, Albert Henderson; daughter, Tina Palmer; brothers: Herbert Dykes, Donald Dykes and Robert Dykes; sisters: Mary Davisson, Gertrude Dykes, Barbara Dykes, Shirley Shane and Lois Stanton.

Survivors: sons: Dennis Pritchard, Dwayne Henderson, Jim Henderson, Frank Henderson and John Henderson; daughters, Elaine Johnson and Nancy Jones; brother, William Dykes; sister, Silvia Scerbo; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many friends.

Private services will be Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, with interment in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

