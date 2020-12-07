COSBY, Mo. - David "Davey" Henderson, 71, Cosby, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

He was born Aug. 29, 1949, in Atchison, Kansas.

Dave graduated from Atchison High School class of 1967, where he competed on the dive team and gymnastics team.

He was a member of Bricklayers Local #15.

David loved art, fishing, hunting, playing golf and "Tee Time" at Duncan Hills Club House.

He married Terri Lynne Ham on Jan. 2, 1970.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Donna (Moutray) Henderson and brothers, Randy and Mark Henderson.

He is survived by: his wife, Terri Henderson; son, Brandy Henderson; brothers, Lester and Terry Henderson; the "Little Kiddies," Taylor Russell (Dalton), Toni Henderson (Zack Ingram); and great-grandchildren: Zaydence, Meyer and Willow.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

