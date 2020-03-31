Helzer, Norma J. 1934-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Norma Jean Helzer, 86, Maryville, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.

Norma was born on March 6, 1934, in Graham, Missouri, to Charles and Thelma (Baer) Dicken.

She was a graduate of the Graham High School, a homemaker and member of the Graham United Methodist Church.

She married Kenneth W. Helzer, on July 14, 1952.

He preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 2006.

She was also preceded by: her parents; and her son, Duane Leroy Helzer, on July 25, 2010.

Survivors include: her grandchildren, Jared (Megan) Helzer and Carey Jackson, of Graham; two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Wyatt Helzer; and her daughter-in-law, Joyce Jenkins, Troy, Kansas.

Mrs. Helzer has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Prairie Home Cemetery, in Graham.

A register book will be available to sign from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at the funeral home.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.