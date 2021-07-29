KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Rodney Allen Helton, 52, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 27, 1968, in St. Joseph, and graduated from East Buchanan High School. He worked at All American Contracting as a Escavator, and concrete finisher. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, float trips, bust most especially having family cookouts, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Rodney was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Helton; mother, Sharon Helton-Shove; and half sister, DeDe Helton.
Survivors include: son, Bradley Helton (Elizabeth Wilson-Johnson); daughter, Shyann Helton both of the home; son, Corey Helton, Kansas City; brothers, Rickie (Kris) Helton, Leroy Helton, and Ronnie Helton; five grandchildren, Michael, Miamor, Colton, Hunter and Remi; and former wife, Pamela Helton.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, memorial services following at 2 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home, the inurnment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
