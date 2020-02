TRENTON, Mo. - Philip Lloyd Helton, 78, Trenton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Burial will follow in Springer Cemetery, Gilman City, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

