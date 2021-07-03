EASTON, Mo. - Betty June Helton, 83, of Easton, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born Dec. 26, 1937, in St. Joseph, daughter of Mary and Leroy Filley. Betty attended Lafayette High School. She married Richard Helton on Jan. 11, 1969.
Betty enjoyed bowling, going to the casino, traveling and most of all, being with her family. She was an animal lover and was very giving, always putting others first.
Betty was preceded in death her parents; son, Roy Walker, Jr.; and sisters, Mary, Patricia and Dorothy.
Survivors include, husband, Richard Helton, Sr. of the home; children, Richard Helton, Jr. of St. Joseph, Shelly (Tony) Trauernicht of St. Joseph, Rhonda Walker of Helena, Missouri, Brian Walker of Binghamton, New York and Eric Walker of St. Joseph; and eight grandchildren.
Betty has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jeff Pickerel officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Rupp Funeral Home.
As a memorial to Betty, the family asks you to do something kind for someone or contributions may be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
