Timothy Glenn Helsel, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Joseph. He was born Jan. 31, 1965, in St. Joseph. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1982, and he was very proud of his Southsider heritage.
From a young age, Tim showed his interest in baseball, fishing, hunting, and riding motorcycles. He loved to deer, turkey, and mushroom hunt, and especially enjoyed fishing, and going to Canada and Minnesota multiple times. He had a love for motorcycles and starting riding at a young age. He was in several motorcycle clubs, and enjoyed the rides he took. He lived life to the fullest, and didn't know a stranger, he was a good friend and would give the shirt off his back to anyone. Tim was especially proud of his children, and had a great love for all his grandkids, attending their baseball, basketball, and dance recitals. Most of the time you could find him taking them for a ride in his side-by-side, or going to the zoo. Tim worked in the construction business handling sheetrock work for many area contractors.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Robert Helsel, Sr.
Survivors include: mother, Pati (Dennis) Taylor; stepmother, Shirley Helsel; son, Travis Helsel; daughter, Audrey (Daniel) Hansen, and Ashley Helsel (Colton Garton); grandchildren, Talan Helsel, Liam, Lyla, Lincoln, and Leroy Hansen, and Wyatt Moran; sister, Kim (Rod) McCan; brothers, Kenny (Rhonda) Helsel Jr, and brother; Jay (Michele) Helsel; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, who loved him dearly and will miss him. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life, and sharing memories of Tim from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence obituary and public livestream www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.