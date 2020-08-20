Roger Lee "Bud" Helsel 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in a Saint Joseph hospital.

He was born Sept. 16, 1934 in St. Joseph, son of the late Edward and Marie Helsel.

He attended Benton High School and entered the United States Marine Corp.

He married Joyce Hlavaty on Oct. 1, 1954, and she survives of the home.

He is a veteran Korean war and the recipient of the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Purple Heart, and the Korean Presidential Unit Citation.

He was the Manager at MFA for many years.

Bud enjoyed softball in his younger years, gardening, watching war films, bust most especially, spending time with his grandchildren, fishing and attending their events, even a tea party. They were his everything.

He was a hugger who never knew a stranger.

Bud was a member of American Legion Post #359 and the Journey Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Roger "Buddy" Helsel Jr.; brothers: Kenny, Ed and Rodney Helsel; and his sister, Shirley Carpenter.

Survivors include: wife, Joyce Helsel of the home; son, Robby "Dean" Helsel, St. Joseph; daughter, Kathy (Ronnie) Martin, St. Joseph; grandchildren: Kiefer Helsel, Jay (Jennifer) Martin, Jenna Kepner and Jeremy (Kristen) Martin; great-grandchildren: Austin, Trinity, Jax, Treyton and Jude; and a great-great-grandson, Daxton; and two sisters-in-law, Katie Helsel and Shirley Helsel.

Funeral services and live stream: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jacob McMillian officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Journey Baptist Church Building Fund.

Online condolence, livestream and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com.