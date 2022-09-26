Catherine (Katie) Marie Helsel went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 24, 2022 following a lengthy illness, hospitalization, and hospice care.

She was born on Nov. 14, 1935 to the late Pete and Rose Rock. Katie graduated from Benton High School, and spent her entire life in St. Joseph. She married Edward Helsel on Jan. 29, 1955, and celebrated 63 years of marriage.

