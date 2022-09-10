Helmstetter, Rose M. 1929-2022 Denton, Kan.

Rose was born July 27, 1929, in Robinson, Kansas, to Joseph and Marie (Jenkins) Honer. She graduated from Denton High School and attended Highland Community College and received a teaching certificate. Rose taught school at Star School. She was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church and the Women's Council. Rose enjoyed working outside, her family and her grandchildren.
Rose married Eugene Helmstetter on Dec. 30, 1947, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Purcell, Kansas, they were married 52 years. He preceded her in death on June 20, 2000.
Survivors include sons, Tom Helmstetter, Denton, Jerry (Tina) Helmstetter, Denton; daughters, Janie Kennedy, Wichita, Kansas, Patty (Skip) Meranda, Plano, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Lucy Helmstetter, Atchison, Kansas; 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Chuck Helmstetter; brothers, Joe and Jack Honer; sisters, Barbara Will and Betty Delzeit; a grandson, Luke Helmstetter; and a great-grandchild, Hailee Helmstetter; a son-in-law, Marty Kennedy.
Rose was a loving mother and grandmother. She will always be in our hearts. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
