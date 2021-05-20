ABILENE, Kan. - Stephen K. Helms, 67, passed away May 14, 2021, in Abilene, Kansas, with his family by his side.

He was born April 1, 1954, in Weatherby, Missouri, to Covel and Frances (Cummings) Helms.

Steve was a superintendent for Clarkson Construction until his retirement.

He was a 1972 graduate from Cameron High School.

He married Carol Jean Andrews July 1, 2000, in Cameron, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Helms; parents, Covel and Frances Helms; and sister, Sharon Wilson.

Survivors: daughters, Chrissy (Chad) Fink and Cathy (Billy) Hansen, both of Abilene; son, Jacoby Andrews, Osborn, Missouri; five grandchildren, Caitlyn, Chesney, Drew, Cash and Blake; six sisters, Linda (Robert) Schermerhorn, St. Joseph, Karon Gann, Cameron, Beverly (Robert) Wattenberger, Cameron, Evelyn (Lynn) Banks, St. Joseph, Debbie (Chuck) Kemmer, Easton, Missouri, and Brenda (Steve) Lee, Weatherby, Missouri; sister-in-law, Brenda (Mark) Chamberlain, Abilene; brother-in- law, Roy (Lorie) Andrews, Beecher, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

Services: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron. Burial at Shambaugh-Cope Cemetery.

Memorial Fund: In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Village Manor of Abilene, Kansas. ( 705 N. Brady St., Abilene, KS 67410 )

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.