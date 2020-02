Susan E. Helm

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Susan Elizabeth Helm, 66, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

Survivors: children, William Helm Jr., of Chillicothe, and Julia Livengood, of Chillicothe; one brother, Bill Slattery, of Boonsboro, Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.

There is no scheduled funeral service at this time.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.