Shirley L. Helm was called into GLORY, Jan. 9, 2022, from her home surrounded by family.
Born in Chillicothe, Missouri, June 13, 1951, to Charolett and John Helm. Shirley received her education from the Chillicothe School System. She later moved to St. Joseph where she worked at the St. Joseph State Hospital in Medical Records for a number of years.
She was preceded in death by her father; brothers, William Sr. and Jeffery Helm; and sister, Donna Marie Helm.
Shirley is survived by her mother, Charolett Graves; life partner, Harry White; sister, Deborah Kaufman; stepsister, Annette Bowlin; and a half-sister, Patricia Lacey; sons, Stephen and Jeffrey Helm; and a grandchild, Jaslynn Helm; numerous nieces and nephews
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, noon, Bullock Family Funeral Chapel, the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Interment Ashland Cemetery.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.