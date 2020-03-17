Albert Henry Helfrey, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born June 13, 1957, in St. Joseph, son of the late Martha and Henry Helfrey.

He married Neva Newberry Helfrey, on Oct. 20, 1988; she survives of the home.

He worked for Buchanan County in the maintenance department.

He enjoyed watching wrestling and The Walking Dead.

Albert was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Paul Helfrey; and sister, Lois Cook.

Survivors include: wife, Neva Helfrey, of the home; sons, Albert Lee Woolsey and Heath Helfrey; daughter, Mindy Helfrey; brothers: Larry (Angela) Helfrey, Robert (Jean) Helfrey and Jack Helfrey.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m., with a celebration of life beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the Roc Christian Fellowship Church.

He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to: Albert Helfrey Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.