Jean Elizabeth Helfery 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in a St. Joseph hospital.
She was born Dec. 22, 1946, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Laura and Truman Asher.
She married Robert Helfery on Oct. 1, 2022 and he survives of the home. She was a homemaker.
Jean enjoyed bingo and going to the casino, fishing with Robert in her younger years and spending time with her family. She was a Christian.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Ronald Helfery.
Survivors include: husband, Robert C. Helfery of the home; sons, Robert E. Helfery, Rodney (Teri) Helfery; and daughter, Rhonda (Michael) Bonham, all of St. Joseph; brother, Truman (Pat) Asher II; sister, Joann (Frank) Springs; 10 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rob Diamond officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
