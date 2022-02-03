CAMERON, Mo. - Mary Louise Heldenbrand, 85, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Jan. 31, 2022, at Liberty Hospital. She was born June 16, 1936, to Dudley and Ethel (Schleicher) Hughes and step-mother Nellie (Reed) Hughes.
Mary Lou was a 1955 graduate of Osborn High School and attended Maryville College. She married Donald Heldenbrand June 26, 1959. They were married 62 years.
She worked for Continental Airlines in Denver, Colorado, and Cameron Mutual Insurance. She was a homemaker and worked alongside Don on the farm. They raised cattle, hogs and row crops. Mary Lou was a member of the Smith Fork Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, flowers, taking care of her cats and feeding the birds.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Dudley and Ethel; step-mother Nellie; brother, J.C. Hughes; brother-in-law, Orval and Dorotha Heldenbrand; sister-in-law Betty Heldenbrand; niece Angela Dawn Heldenbrand and great-niece Kelsey Heldenbrand.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband Donald Heldenbrand of the home; brother, James Hughes; brother and sister-in-law Harold and Jane Heldenbrand; nephews, Steve and Debra Heldenbrand, Brian and Amy Heldenbrand, Lonnie and Sharon Heldenbrand, Stan and Pamela Heldenbrand; niece Deanna and Dennis McCurdy; first cousin, Charles Siever, numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron. Memorial fund to the American Cancer Society.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
