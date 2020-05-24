CAMERON, Mo. - Isabelle "Charlie" Marie Heldenbrand, 89, Cameron, formerly of Winston, passed away May 20, 2020.

She was born in Starkville, Colorado on Nov. 2, 1930.

She was the last surviving child of twelve children of Jose Bicente and Francisquita Auerlia (Sevada) Fernandez.

Charlie's life work has been in caring for others. She began her nursing career in Trinidad, Colorado in 1950. She retired from the Cameron Community Hospital with over 40 years of service. She worked in all areas of the hospital; the floor, maternity, ER, surgery.

Her long nursing career has brought her full circle- happiness of birth to the sadness of death, and everything in between. Once a nurse, always a nurse.

Her relationship with Jesus Christ was the foundation which made her a wonderful, Christian woman. The instilling of honesty, knowing right from wrong, the teaching of morals and values, the unconditional giving, all of this is because of her faith in God. Love was at the center of all she did for her family, patients, and community.

She is preceded in death by: her life-long husband, A.C. Heldenbrand. They met while he was stationed in Colorado. They married on Feb. 17, 1956 in Trinidad, Colorado; her parents; two sons- in- law, John Yeager and Carl Hullinger; one great-grandson and two great-granddaughters also precede her.

Survivors: three daughters, Theresa Yeager, Columbia, Missouri, Pam (Allen) Jones, Cameron, Missouri, and Renee Hullinger, Winston, Missouri; three sons, Andy Heldenbrand, Patterson, LA, Marty Heldenbrand, St. Joseph, and Brian (Tammy) Heldenbrand, Rolla, Missouri; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchild

A memorial service and visitation were held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel with inurnment at Winston Cemetery.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements were under the direction of The Poland-Thompson Funeral, Cameron.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.