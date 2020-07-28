CAMERON, Mo. - Betty Rea Heldenbrand, 85, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away July 27, 2020. Betty was born October 10, 1934, to Jesse Orval and Ada (Wilkinson) Heldenbrand.

She was a graduate of Cameron high school and worked as an IT supervisor at Cameron Insurance Company until her retirement.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brother Orval Heldenbrand, and niece, Angela Dawn.

She is survived by: two brothers, Don (Mary Lou) Heldenbrand, and Harold (Jane) Heldenbrand, all of Cameron; four nephews and one niece.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.