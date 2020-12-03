ROCK PORT, Mo. - Bernard "Bernie" Heits passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Community Hospital in Fairfax, Misouri, at the age of 77.

He graduated from Craig R-III in 1961. He then attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.

In July of 1962 he married Ann Trauernicht. On Dec. 29, 1982, he married Sue Schomburg.

Bernie farmed in Atchison and Holt counties for 60 years. He was a devout Lutheran. In the 70's Bernie earned his pilot's license, and enjoyed flying with friends and family.

Proceeding him in death were his parents, Will J. and Bessie (Voltmer) Heits; two brothers, J.C. and Richard Heits; and two sisters, Shirley Quealy and Melva Shaufler.

Survivors include his wife, Sue; children, Dana (Marc) Scarbrough, Matthew Heits, Janah (Shaun) Kent, and Tyler (Baleigh) Heits; six grandchildren; four great-grandsons; sister, Ramona Vernon Phillips, Rock Port; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services: Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City, Missouri. Open visitation beginning at noon on Sunday, Dec. 6, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Interment: Tharp Cemetery, Craig, Missouri.

Memorials may be directed to the Holy Trinity Church Building Fund. A complete obituary can be found at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.