Patsy Marie Heitman, 84, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 12 at her home. Just a day earlier she was surrounded by her entire family in celebration of her life and her upcoming 85th birthday. Above all things, she loved her family and spending time with them.

A lifelong resident of St. Joseph, Patsy was born to George Angold, Sr. and Edna (Craig) Angold on July 13, 1935. She married Rex G. Heitman on January 22, 1955, and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage together before his passing in 2013.

She was preceded in death by her son, John Heitman; her parents; and siblings, George Angold, Jr., Ralph Angold, James Angold, Mary Estes and Emily Dotson.

Patsy leaves behind three children, Jill (Jerry) Smith, Kristina (Frank) Guardado and Allen Heitman; three grandchildren, Nick (Dana) Smith, Jenny (Matt) Eiman and Nathan (Katie) Heitman; five great-grandchildren, Maxwell Smith, Dreamer Stone, Jensen Eiman, Owen Eiman and Henry Heitman. Patsy is also survived by her brother Thomas (Patsy) Angold.

Graveside Memorial Service & Inurnment 10 a.m. Friday, Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Mosaic Life Care Hospice. Obituary and online. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.