Heitman, Michael 1944-2022 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Michael Heitman, 77, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022.

He was born Dec. 28, 1944, in St. Joseph.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister.

Survivors include daughter, Channon Gnat; grandson, John Paul Gnat, Sr.; four great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, John Jr., Camry, and Emma.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Inurnment in Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park. Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

