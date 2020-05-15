CAMERON, Mo. - Jenene Renae Heisler, 71, Cameron, passed away, May 12, 2020.

She was born May, 31, 1948 in Cherokee, Iowa to Norbert and Donnabell (Clapsaddle) Bumann.

Jenene was a receptionist in the medical field until her retirement and was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife.

She is preceded by her parents, Norbert and Donnabell.

Survivors: husband, Larry Heisler, of the home; two sons, Troy (Robin) Heisler, Wentzville, Missouri; Joel (Sharon) Heisler, Cameron, Missouri, and Danny Heisler, Phoenix, Arizona; 11 grandchildren, Tyler, Mason, Tristan, Jordan, Austin (Kimberly), Morgan, Madison, Claudina, Cirissa, Kylie, Jaylee; six great-grandchildren; sister, Victoria ( Brian) Young, Fayette, Arkansas and brother, Douglas (Laurie) Bumann, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Services: 3 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to service.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.