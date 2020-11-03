Heine, Francis L. 1938-2020

UNION STAR, Mo. - Francis Laverne "Frank" Heine, 82, of Union Star, Missouri, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial Service will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 3 p.m., with Pastor Tommy Sivils officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Union Chapel Cemetery (Mt. Moriah Baptist Church) in rural Dekalb County.

Visitation will be held prior to the service, where the family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m.

Frank was born in Fairfax, Missouri, to William F. and Grace Mae (Hutton) Heine on July 20, 1938.

As a young man, Frank enlisted in the United States Army and served his Nation with distinction in Germany as a construction Machine Operator during the Vietnam conflict.

On April 13, 1962, Frank and Linda (Beam) were united in marriage, at Fort Leonard Wood.

He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post #132 in King City, Missouri, and the Carpenter's Local # 110.

Frank was a hard working man, spending many years in construction and also operated his own body shop.

He enjoyed his cows, gardening, and work, but his first loves were his wife, family, and especially his grandkids and dog.

Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Linda; children, Lorrie (Rick) Roach, James Heine; grandchildren, Chris Cochran, T.J. (Crissy) Cochran, Jaime Heine, Alysse Heine, Ricky, Danny, Stephanie; great- grandchildren, Macey, Kamden, and eight additional great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, Huxley, Brekin; many other relatives; a multitude of friends; and man's best friend "Duke the Dog."

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials in Frank's honor may be made to Mosaic Hospice, The American Cancer Association, Mount Moriah Baptist Church, or the Donor's choice.

Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.