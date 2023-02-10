GLENPOOL, Okla. - Lois June Heimsoth, passed from the embrace of family to that of her Creator, on Feb. 3, 2023, at her cherished Beehive Homes of Glenpool, Oklahoma - as ready and as peacefully as one could hope to.
Lois was born near Wheeling, Missouri, on June 25, 1928. She graduated from Dawn, Missouri, High School in 1946. While working in college, she confided in a friend about a handsome fellow that had caught her eye on campus. That fellow wound up being her husband, Loren Heimsoth and that friend was his sister, Aileen. Lois and Loren were wed on June 20, 1948. She graduated from Chillicothe Business College in 1949 and Missouri Western State College in 1971. The couple welcomed daughter, Christine, in 1957.
Lois was an English teacher for many years in the St. Joseph school system. She was a certified Graphoanalyst (handwriting analyst) with the International Graphoanalysis Society-resulting in loved ones opting to type their letters to her. She was very active at St. Paul Lutheran Church and volunteered for several years with the St. Joseph Job Corps and the St. Joseph Pony Express Museum.
Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Loren Heimsoth; parents, John and Margaret Warren; brothers, John Warren Jr. and Kenneth Warren; sisters, Dora Macklin, Ruth Gray, and two infant sisters, Carabelle and Iva Jean.
She is survived by daughter, Christine Lane, "favorite" son-in-law, Robert Lane, and grandsons, Randy Lane (wife Lauren, great-grandchildren David, Natalie, and Logan Lane); and Kenneth Lane (wife Charria, father to great-grandson, Amir Lane); as well as sisters, Geneva Pemberton and Lydia Gillespie.
Lois is remembered for her spirited warmth, snappy wit, and complimenting each dog in the neighborhood on her daily walks. Her family and friends remember her fondly with every game of Sequence, anytime one lends a hand, ear, or shoulder to another, or burns the popcorn.
As stated in Lois's own notes for her obituary: "Wife. Mother. Grandmother. Overall, a good kid."
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Meierhoffer Funeral Home, with additional visitation available at 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday prior to the service at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Farewell Service will follow at 10 a.m., followed by a short Burial Service at Memorial Park Cemetery. Afterwards, friends and family are invited back to the church for a Celebration Luncheon.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Heimsoth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.