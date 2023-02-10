GLENPOOL, Okla. - Lois June Heimsoth, passed from the embrace of family to that of her Creator, on Feb. 3, 2023, at her cherished Beehive Homes of Glenpool, Oklahoma - as ready and as peacefully as one could hope to.

Lois was born near Wheeling, Missouri, on June 25, 1928. She graduated from Dawn, Missouri, High School in 1946. While working in college, she confided in a friend about a handsome fellow that had caught her eye on campus. That fellow wound up being her husband, Loren Heimsoth and that friend was his sister, Aileen. Lois and Loren were wed on June 20, 1948. She graduated from Chillicothe Business College in 1949 and Missouri Western State College in 1971. The couple welcomed daughter, Christine, in 1957.

