Karen L. Hehn (Nee Wagner) passed away Oct. 17, 2022, at the age of 78 years.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Leonard and Gertrude, and brothers, Sherman and Harold.
Loving wife of David and mother of two daughters, Leann (James) Kass and Rebecca (Jose) Alvarez. Proud grandmother of Alyssa (Anthony) Martinez, Samantha Kass (Matt Vraney), Alex Kass, Marcos and Iris Alvarez. Adoring great-grandmother to Arlo Martinez. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
The consummate caretaker, Karen enjoyed being of service to others as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader in Milwaukee in the 1970s to her volunteer activities in St. Joseph with the Welcome Wagon, Rolling Hills Library, and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 287, she touched countless lives. Many are blessed to have known her.
As she finally allowed herself to be cared for, her most recent weeks were truly some of her best weeks.
Karen's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Pastor Randy Harr and the exceptional staff at Mosaic Life Care, the Living Community and Freudenthal Hospice.
In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Karen's character, all who wish to participate can make a donation to their charity of choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
