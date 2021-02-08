Hegarty, Michael S. 1949-2021

TROY, Kan. - Michael Steven "Mike" Hegarty, 71, of Troy, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home.

Mike was born on Aug. 3, 1949, in Atchison, Kansas, to Patrick L. and Lillian (Hampl) Hegarty.

He attended spring Grove School, Doniphan and graduated from Troy High School, in 1967.

Mike was a member of the St. John's Catholic Church, Doniphan, Kansas, and past member of the Troy American Legion Post #55.

Mike served in the U.S. Army and was a farmer all his life.

Mike married Terri Winkel on Oct. 17, 1987, in Troy. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Pat "PJ" Hegarty; and sister-in-law, Julie Hegarty.

Additional survivors: children: Danny King, Smithville, Missouri, Leslie Suba (John), Sugar Creek, Missouri and Thomas Hegarty, Troy, Kansas; grandchildren: Ashlyn King, Tyler King and LeAnna Suba; siblings, Vic Hegarty, Sheila (Larry) Boos, Mary (Joe) Perkins and Tim (Teresa) Hegarty all of Atchison; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the St. Charles Catholic Church, Troy.

Rosary: 5:30 p.m.. Tuesday evening at the church, with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m.

Due to COVID, face masks are required.

Friends may call after 9 a.m. Tuesday, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, where there will be full military honors under the auspices of the Troy American Legion Post #55.

Memorials: Mike Hegarty Memorial or the St. John's Mission Fund.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.