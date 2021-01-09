Hees, Vickie L. 1946-2021

Vicki L. Hees, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

She was born Nov. 11, 1946, in Brookfield, Missouri, to Walter and Harriett (Kelley) Hotaling.

Vicki married Frank Hees. He preceded her in death Nov. 13, 1985.

She was a homemaker and a member of Ashland United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband; and parents.

Survivors include son, David Hees.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ashland United Methodist Church.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.