Heckman, Melanie D. 1964-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Melanie Dawn Heckman, 57, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born Aug. 4, 1964, in Elmore, Idaho, daughter of Rema and Marvin Lowe. She graduated from Fayettville High School and earned a degree in English Literature from Missouri Southern University in Joplin.
She married Robert Heckman on Jan. 25, 1995. She was currently employed at Western Regional Diagonostic Correction Center as a Cook. Melanie enjoyed being outdoors, going on cruises.
Melanie was preceded in death by her mother, Rema Lowe and brother David Lowe.
Survivors include, husband, Robert Heckman of Savannah; father, Marvin Lowe, of Knob Noster, Missouri; sons, James McFadin of Neosho, Missouri, Justin (Kelley) McFadin of Springville, Utah, and Jesse McFadin of Neosho; step-daughters, Breanne Heckman of Joplin, Missouri, and Rachel Heckman of Neosho; sisters, Kathy (Dennis) Overcash of Mineral, Virginia, and Diane (Fred) Beard of Knob Noster; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Mrs. Heckman has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No services are scheduled.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
