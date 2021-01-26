David Eugene Hecker, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Saint Joseph. He was born July 27, 1948, in Lansing, Michigan, son of the late Margaret and Harold Hecker. He graduated from Central High School, and Missouri Western State College with a Bachelor of Science in Economic and Computer Science. David married Mary Swope on May 26, 1972 and would have been married for 49 years.

He served in the United States Navy on the USS Holland. David retired from Wire Rope Corporation of America as a Computer Programmer after 25 years of service. He loved fishing, at Table Rock lake in Branson, on the river, and many area lakes and ponds. He was a Christian.

David was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Michael Hecker.

Survivors include, wife, Mary (Swope) Hecker, of the home; daughter, Terra (Doug) Buhman, St. Joseph; grandson, Christopher Buhman; and brother, Jim (Carol) Hecker, Ozark, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, with funeral services: 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Barnett officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Shelter.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.