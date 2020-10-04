Hecker, Carylon 1957-2020

Carylon Hecker, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in a Kansas City hospital.

She was born Oct. 23, 1957, in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Mildred and Ken Hecker.

She graduated from Helen Davis School.

Carylon was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Kenneth and Bill Hecker.

Survivors include brothers, Arthur (Amy) Hecker and Jimmie (Mel) Hecker.

She will be cremated care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

No scheduled services at this time.

