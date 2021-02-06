Heberlee, Anna M. 1930-2021

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. -Anna Mae (Parman) Heberlee, 90, of Queen Creek, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 31, 2021. She was born at home on July 12, 1930, in Worth County, Missouri, the daughter of Laban Valentine (Volley) and Addie Mae (Hensley) Parman.

Anna Mae married Charles Newton Heberlee Aug. 28, 1985. He preceded her in death July 9, 2016.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David, Ora, Dean, Carl, and Olin Parman; sister, Muriel Osborn; son, Ronald Clair Steinman; son-in-law, Gary Dale Bounds; grandsons, Travis Robert Burton and James Paul Steinman; and great-great grandson, Gary Dale Mays.

Survivors: daughters, Lois Brauer (Ron), Bridgewater, New Jersey, Linda Bounds, Albany, Missouri; son, Frankie Steinman (Dianne), Queen Creek; grandchildren, Erin Czemeris (Bill), Lisa Kavanaugh (George III), David Steinman (Sarah), Nick Steinman (Ashley Hodge), Kevin Weberg (Bobbi), Traci Clair (Mike), Noah Mays (Aaron); great grandchildren, Billy Czemeris, Sidney Czemeris, Elizabeth Kavanaugh, Rebecca Kavanaugh, George Kavanaugh IV, Lincoln Steinman, Henry Steinman, Zoey Steinman, Parker Steinman, Taz Weberg, Ross Clair, Zachary Mays, Sedona Mays.

Anna Mae was a member of the Lone Star Baptist Church. She loved to cook, entertain friends and family, and used any excuse she could to have a gathering at her house. We will sorely miss her huge angel food cakes, baked mac and cheese, hot rolls, cinnamon rolls, and broken glass candy. She was always ready to play card games especially if it was Skip-Bo.

Private Family Graveside Service and Burial will be in the Lone Star Cemetery, Denver, Missouri. Open calling hours 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.