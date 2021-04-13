SAVANNAH, Mo. - Alice R. Heavilin, 89, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at LaVerna Village inSavannah. She was born Oct. 8, 1931, in Amazonia, Missouri, to Lloyd "Shorty" and Edith (Schafer) Carter. She married Thomas Heavilin and he preceded her in death.

Alice was a member of the Red Hat Club at Laverna Village. She attended Amazonia United Methodist Church.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Linda Steeby of Savannah; brother, John Carter of Savannah; five grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Thomas Heavilin; and nine siblings.

Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.

Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Johns. Cemetery, Amazonia. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home is overseeing local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.