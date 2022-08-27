Heath, Jimmy N. 1938-2022 Spring, Texas

SPRING, Texas - Jimmie (Jim) Neil Heath, 84, departed this earth for his heavenly home Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Spring, Texas. He was born in Mound City, Missouri, on July 23, 1938, to Harry Herbert Heath and Vergene Grace Wilson Heath. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1956, joined the Air Force, and served from August 1956 to May 1960.

Jim was a Radio Announcer for over 35 years. He started out on KNEM, Nevada, Missouri. Then went to KJPW, Waynesville, Missouri, then KKJO in his hometown of St. Joseph. Subsequently, he advanced and worked in the major markets of Denver, Colorado, Dallas, Texas, Houston, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, and Seattle, Washington.

