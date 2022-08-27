Heath, Jimmy N. 1938-2022 Spring, Texas

SPRING, Texas - Jimmie (Jim) Neil Heath, 84, departed this earth for his heavenly home Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Spring, Texas. He was born in Mound City, Missouri, on July 23, 1938, to Harry Herbert Heath and Vergene Grace Wilson Heath. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1956, joined the Air Force, and served from August 1956 to May 1960.
Jim was a Radio Announcer for over 35 years. He started out on KNEM, Nevada, Missouri. Then went to KJPW, Waynesville, Missouri, then KKJO in his hometown of St. Joseph. Subsequently, he advanced and worked in the major markets of Denver, Colorado, Dallas, Texas, Houston, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, and Seattle, Washington.
On Aug. 29, 1987, Jim was united in marriage to Becky Tucker at Harper Chapel United Methodist Church, Osage Beach, Missouri. For the past 12 years, they lived full-time in their motorhome traveling throughout the US. Jim especially enjoyed reconnecting with former radio and air force friends.
Jim is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rebecca May Tucker Heath; daughter, Gina Michelle Heath Miller (Kevin), McKinney, Texas; son, Michael Gene Heath (Niki), Houston; and five grandchildren; brother, Thomas "Tom" Wilson Heath (Sam), Wathena, Kansas.
Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, Richard A. "Dick" Heath, St. Joseph, and his wife Phyliss.
Per Jim's wishes, his body was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at Champion Forest Baptist Church, 15555 Stuebner Airline Rd, Houston, TX 77069 with Jim's grandson, Travis Heath, officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Addison Funeral Home, 18630 Kuykendahl Rd, Spring, TX 77379 (281) 350-0998. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Jimmie Heath as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.