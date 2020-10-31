Donald Lee Heath, 97, of St Joseph, formerly of King City, Missouri, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Born Oct. 1, 1923, in Cosby, Missouri, to Charles W. and Edna (Gnuschke) Heath.

Donald graduated from King City High School in 1941. He married his high school sweetheart, Norene Mallory, on Sept. 17, 1944, and celebrated nearly 74 years together. A few weeks after the wedding he left for the Navy and WWII. He served as a Quarter Master on a Landing Craft Infantry (LCI) ship in the Philippines.

Donald had a lifelong love of agriculture. He farmed from the age of 12 when he rented his first field for a corn crop and planted using mules. He was so happy when tractors came out.

He was active in the Northwest Missouri Angus Association for 30 years and a member of the American Legion and Masonic Lodge. At the First Christian Church of King City, he served as Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon and an Elder. He was currently a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; son, Steven Heath; infant son, Joseph Heath; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Dale Boyer.

Donald is survived by daughter, Susan Heath of St. Joseph; son, John (Janice) Heath of Lincoln, Nebraska; granddaughters, Kallie (Brad) Schlange, Wichita, Kansas, Kasey Heath (fiance Sam Riebel) Waukee, Iowa, and Kenna (Seth) Majerus, Lincoln, Nebraska; and niece, Debbie (Steve) Nickell, Stanberry, Missouri; and nephew Rod (Kay) Boyer, Port Aransas, Texas.

The family would like to thank Carriage Square and Freudenthal Home Health & Hospice.

Private Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment King City Cemetery. The family will gather with friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Monday at the Tri-County Alternative Energy Education Visitor Center, 604 N. Grand Avenue, King City. The family requests that anyone attending the visitation wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Wyatt Park Christian Church or First Christian Church, King City, Missouri.

