Heastan, Mary A. 1930-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Mary Ann (Abernathy) Heastan, 89, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Shady Lawn Living Center.

Mary was born on October 1, 1930, in Stanberry, Missouri, to Gilbert and Ruth Maxine (Elliott) Abernathy.

She lived most of her life in Savannah. She was a housewife most of her life. Mary was of the Lutheran faith and a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the V.F.W.

Mary married Calvin Heastan on January 6, 1949. They were married 52 years. He preceded her death on March 25, 2002. Mary also had a companion, Lester Basham (Drut) of 13 years. Lester passed away in 2015.

Mary enjoyed her family, Casino, Bettys Cafe;, getting hair done at Linda's Hair Design in Savannah for many years, also car rides, new friends at Shady Lawn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, George Ray Abernathy; and one sister, Betty Jean Watson.

Survivors include three sons, Gary (late Susan) Heastan, Terry and Terri Heastan, Larry and Marcia Heastan all of St. Joseph; two daughters; Cathy White of St. Joseph, Cally (Dennis) Bush of Savannah; Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery in Severance, Kansas.

Visitation: family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home where friends may call after 10 a.m. Sunday.

Memorials: family requests memorials to the Cancer Society.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.