Brandon "Pork Chop" John Hearn, 38, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care. Brandon was born Sept. 26, 1982, in Ballinger, Texas, son of Mary and Wiley Hearn. He graduated from high school in California.
His hobbies included playing video games, especially fortnite. Brandon was a jokester and could always make you smile. Most of all, he loved his family.
Brandon was preceded in death by, mother, Mary Tindle and brother, Waylon Hearn.
Survivors include, his Fiancee, Kelly Reid; sisters, Anita (Tasha Hoffman) Hearn, Lisa Hearn and Tina Canales, all of St. Joseph; his stepchildren, David, Sarah, and Rachel Reid; two grandchildren, Aryanna and Jaydon Hearn; some of his closest friends, Rick and David Patton and Donnie Lukehart; and four nieces and six nephews.
Brandon has been cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Brandon Hearn Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
