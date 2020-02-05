Benjamin D. Hazzard
GALLATIN, Mo. - Benjamin Dale Hazzard, newborn son of Dale and Jenny (Dickinson) Hazzard, Gallatin, passed away at Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri, on Jan. 30, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Karel Hazzard.
Survivors: parents, Dale and Jenny; brothers: Dillon, Brian and Tyler; grandfather, Roy Hazzard; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Visitation: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the funeral home.
Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.
