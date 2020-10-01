Hazen, Danny E. 1947-2020

BEAUMONT, Texas - Danny Eugene Hazen, 72, Beaumont, Texas (formerly of Stanberry, Missouri) passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont.

Danny was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 17, 1947, the son of Eugene and Gazel (Baker) Protzman. He graduated from Stanberry R2, in Stanberry, and also attended Central High School, in St. Joseph, during his junior year. He was of the Christian faith.

He served in the Army National Guard units in Albany, Missouri, and later in St. Joseph, where he retired after almost 20 years.

Danny worked on the surveyor crew for MODOT. He also worked for Westab (Mead Products) for 21 years and was a supervisor for 13 of those years. He then moved to Gulfport, Mississippi, for a few years and lastly to Beaumont, where he worked for M & D. He sold many things there but his main department was plumbing supplies. He was still employed part-time there at the time of his death. He liked to socialize with the customers and to make it even better, he got paid for it.

Danny loved life and all sports mainly football. He had an infectious laugh. He would help anyone that was down and out, even sometimes leaving himself short of funds. He had a lot of fun calling himself "THE KING" and many times the kids would get him a crown usually from Burger King.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Theresa Anderson.

Danny is survived by: his children, Leslie Hazen, St. Joseph, and Danny (Kim) Hazen, Jr., Vidor, Texas; sister, Linda (Jim) Freeman, Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Robert (Rita) Protzman, Salina, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Dustin Stiles, Ryan (Jessica) Owens, Sireena Hazen, Hunter Anderson and Matthew, Makayla, Jeremy and Josh Hazen; two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held for family and friends at the Memorial Funeral Home in Vidor, Texas.

Graveside Service and Burial will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Jacob Scherer, his nephew, will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.