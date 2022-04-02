Hayzlett, Randall D. 1952-2022 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Randall D. "Randy" Hayzlett, 69, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at a St. Joseph hospital.
Randy was born on June 9, 1952, to Clyde M. and Phyllis C. (Polaski) Hayzlett. He graduated from Oregon High School in 1970.
On Oct. 28, 1972, he married Helen Hope Hodges in Kansas City. They became parents of two daughters.
Randy worked for Monfort Pork for 10 years. He also farmed.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Hope, of their Oregon home; daughters, Stacey (Dennis) Law of King City, Missouri, and Glenna (Ryan) Crews of St. Joseph; sister, Sharon (Eldon) Fansher of Forest City, Missouri; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Brent (Bonnie) Hodges of Overland Park, Kansas, and Alice (Ray) Bergman of Liberty, Missouri; grandchildren, Haleigh (Caleb) Knadler, Justin Law, and Cadence and Jackson Crews; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Randy was a member of the United Methodist Church. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.
Services: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 11 a.m. Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Family will greet friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the American Kidney Foundation or DaVita Dialysis, St. Joseph.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
