Sylvia Lucille Hays, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021.

She was born July 14, 1934 in Guilford, Missouri, to Lester and Bertha (Brinson) Herring.

Sylvia married Warren Frederick Hays in 1987.

She was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.

Sylvia was talented in many ways. She enjoyed quilting and knitting. Sylvia retired from Johnson Controls after 20 years of service. She was a marvelous person who will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; and sister, Josephine.

Survivors include: her husband, Warren; children, Carolyn Herring, Vicki Morrison, Bobby Jo Gillenwater, Gail Lane (Dave); stepchildren, Chris Hays (Angie) and Wendy Hays; 10 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Loretta; beloved dog, Bear.

Sylvia has been cremated under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Green Valley Baptist Church.