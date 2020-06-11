James Robert Hays, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home, in St. Joseph.

He was born Feb. 9, 1950, in St. Joseph, son of the late Leha and Charles Hays.

He attended Lafayette High School, and worked at A-1 delivery and Swardson Painting company.

He loved playing baseball and watching Jeopardy on television.

James was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by: brother, Charles Richard Hays; sisters: Donna Jean Hays, Twyla Hays, Mary Jane (William) Blacketer, Bille Sue Hays and Betty Ann Hays; his former wife, Terri Scott; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

He has been cremated, under the direction of: the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.