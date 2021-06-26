James (Jim) Edward Hays, of St. Joseph, passed away on June 16, 2021.
He was born on July 1, 1939, in New Boston, Illinois, to Walter "Bus" Hays and Jeanette Johnson Hays.
Jim moved to St. Joseph, and began his working career at Missouri Valley Veneer and later retired from Weyerhaeuser.
He spent a lifetime enjoying the outdoors and his family. He loved playing the guitar and spending time on the farm.
Jim was preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Harvey (Gene) Hays, Irvin Hays; and sister Lois Peterson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vivian and son, James Jr. of the home, as well as three additional children: Jeremy Hays of St. Joseph, Micki Dearing of Cleveland, Georgia, and Kammy Boyd of Suwanee, Georgia. In addition to his children, he is survived by: his brother, Bill (Sheila) Hays of Matherville, Illinois; grandchildren: Dalton, Nevaeh, Brandon, Colt, Brooke, Alex; great-grandchildren, Kohen and Jensen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held on June 18, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, in St. Joseph.
He will be missed by so many. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
