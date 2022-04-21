Hays, Emily J. 1945-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Emily Jo (Crable) Hays, 76, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Maryville.
Emily was born on May 30, 1945, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Lester H. and Florence (Farquhar) Crable. Florence passed away when Emily was 3. Two years later, Lester married Esthel Lapham.
She graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1963, then attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, in Kirksville, Missouri. She met Randall Hays on a blind date in 1963 and they married in 1969 and moved to Maryville in 1971.
Their son, Thomas R. was born in 1972. The lights in her eyes brightened in 2012 when their grandson, Tyler, was born.
Along with her work in various areas of nursing, Emily enjoyed doing a variety of craft projects, especially designing and stitching cross stitch pieces. She and Randy enjoyed traveling with Tom. They spent many hours of fun and laughter with family and friends, most importantly being with their grandson, Tyler.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; her brother, Eugene Crable; her sister, Phyllis Yager; and other family members and close friends.
Survivors include her husband, Randy, of the home; her son, Tom and wife, Leila, and grandson Tyler, of Kingwood, Texas, her nephews, Stuart Yager and Joe Crable, and her niece, Laura Yager.
Her body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Per her request, there will be no funeral service. Friends may stop at the Bram Funeral Home to sign her register book
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mosaic Hospice Care, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.