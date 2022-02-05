Donna Jean Hays 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at her home.
She was born Feb. 4, 1951 in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Leha and Charles Hays.
She was homemaker. who enjoyed embroidering, cross stitch, country music, the Game Show Network, Hallmark Chanel, and Christmas Movies.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, James Robert Hays.
Survivors include, brother, Charles "Bud" (Star) Hays, Cheyene, Wyoming, sisters, Mary Jane (William) Blacketer, Twyla Hays, Billie Sue Hays, and sister, Betty Hays all of St. Joseph, her companion Kenny Bougher, as well as several, nieces nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt Nauman officiating.
The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
