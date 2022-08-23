Nancy Faye Haynes, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at a local health care facility. She was born Nov. 26, 1946, in St. Joseph, daughter of Erma and Joseph Harris. She graduated from Elwood, Kansas, High School. She was married to George Shaw until his passing in 1993. She later married Virgil Haynes on Dec. 12, 1997, and he preceded her in death in 2012.
Nancy was a longtime Pastor at Highway to Heaven Church. She also owned and operated Crosswinds Cafe, in Elwood, for over 20 years. She loved being with her family and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed drawing.
Nancy was preceded in death by husbands, George Shaw Sr. and Virgil Haynes; her parents; son, Edward Shaw; brothers, Jack, Roger and Larry Harris.
Survivors include, daughters, Roberta (Lonnie Sr.) Sands, of Elwood, and Patty (Jeffrey) Parker, of St. Joseph; stepson, George Shaw Jr.; three stepdaughters, Heather, Angel, Rebecca; brother, Rickey Harris, of Austin, Texas; 24 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and her beloved friend, Nellie Johnson, of St. Joseph.
Funeral Services will be 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Ricky Sands officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Haynes will be cremated following services.
Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association.
