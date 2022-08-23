Nancy Faye Haynes, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at a local health care facility. She was born Nov. 26, 1946, in St. Joseph, daughter of Erma and Joseph Harris. She graduated from Elwood, Kansas, High School. She was married to George Shaw until his passing in 1993. She later married Virgil Haynes on Dec. 12, 1997, and he preceded her in death in 2012.

Nancy was a longtime Pastor at Highway to Heaven Church. She also owned and operated Crosswinds Cafe, in Elwood, for over 20 years. She loved being with her family and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed drawing.

