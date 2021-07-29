Joey Dewayne Haynes 40, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday July 25, 2021.
He was born Oct. 1, 1980, in St. Joseph.
Survivors include: mother, Connie Hatcher; father, Steven Haynes; five children: Hailey Ruhnke, Hannah Haynes, Hunter Haynes, daughter, Serenity Groce, and Austin McCallum; brothers, Steve Haynes Jr., Alex Haynes; sisters, Amy Haynes and Tonia Hatcher.
He will be cremated, under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Joey Haynes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.