WATERFORD, Mich. -Harold T. Haynes, 90, Waterford, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away, Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
On Nov. 8, 1930, he was born to Albert and Edna (Parker) Haynes in St. Joseph.
Harold served his country in the Korean Conflict as a member of the United States Army from 1948-1951.
He married Shirley Ann Russell on Sept. 26, 1952.
Harold worked in plastic fabrication at Lockheed Martin for 32 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Survivors include: sons, Roger Haynes of Waterford, David (Cathy) Haynes of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky; siblings, Gerald (Mary) Haynes of Kansas City, Missouri and Beverly Ran of St. Joseph.
Graveside Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Mount Auburn Cemetery.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
