HURON, S.D. - James "Fred" Haynes, age 81, of Huron, South Dakota, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society at De Smet, South Dakota. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 25, at Kuhler Funeral Home, Huron. His service will be live-streamed on the Kuhler Funeral Home website. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery. His visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the Kuhler Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Beadle County Humane Society, Huron.

