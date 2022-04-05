Hayes, Bonnie J. 1942-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Bonnie Joy Hayes, 79, of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.
Bonnie was born in Maryville on Nov. 5, 1942, to Harold Atchison and Mildred May (Farquhar) McCown. She was raised in Burlington Junction, Missouri, and graduated high school there in 1960.
After graduation she opened her own salon as a self employed stylist. She held her license for many years before becoming a full time homemaker.
On June 10, 1962, Bonnie wed Joe Hayes, at the Clearmont Christian Church, Clearmont, Missouri.
Bonnie was a member and attended the Countryside Christian Church, Maryville. Her greatest joy was attending and supporting her grandchildren's many sports and activities. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Her parents preceded her in death, as well as her brother, Gene McCown.
Her survivors include her husband, Joe, of the home; son, Coby, and wife Teresa Hayes, Maryville; her five grandchildren: Gage (Melissa) Hayes, Kansas City, Missouri, Claire Hayes, Omaha, Nebraska, Abby Hayes (fiancee Duncan Owens) St. Joseph, Casey Hayes, Kansas City, Missouri, and Jaden Hayes, Maryville; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and burial will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Nodaway Memorials Gardens, Maryville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorials are suggested to the Countryside Christian Church, 24899 Icon Road, Maryville, MO 64468. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
